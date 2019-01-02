'US, N. Korea Continuing Back-Channel Talks for Second Summit'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top envoy in Washington said Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea appear to be continuing "back-channel" talks to arrange a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je told reporters in Washington that because President Trump and Chairman Kim have firm will for their second meeting, he expects that a preparatory meeting will be held in the near future.Regarding Kim's New Year’s message, the ambassador assessed that Kim clearly wants to maintain the ongoing phase of dialogue and negotiations and that the U.S. also remains firm in its intention to pursue the North's denuclearization and improvement in bilateral ties, while keeping the North involved in the dialogue process.