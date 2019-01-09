Gov't to Strengthen Punishment Against Sex Offenders in Sports World

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has unveiled measures to eradicate sexual violence in the sports sector after Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee claimed her ex-coach raped and sexually molested her.Second Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Roh Tae-kang expressed regret over Shim’s case during a press briefing on Wednesday and announced that the government will strengthen punishment against sex offenders in the sports world.The ministry plans to expand the scope of sexual violence that would be subject to a lifetime ban from playing or coaching at any level. It will also revise regulations to block figures facing disciplinary measures due to alleged sexual assault from involvement in any sports-related organizations at home or abroad.The government plans to conduct through March an overall inspection on the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee and the Korea Paralympic Committee. It plans to expand such inspection to city, provincial and district sports councils across the nation within the year.The government also plans set up a team charged with handling sexual violence in the sports world and strengthen protection of victims.