N. Korean Leader Likely to Head Home Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to wrap up his trip to China on Wednesday and head home after a luncheon with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Reports from Beijing say Kim's train was spotted at the Beijing station at around noon, about the same time the North Korean leader arrived at hotel in the capital city to meet his Chinese host.Earlier in the day, Kim visited a pharmaceutical factory in the economic-technological development zone in the Chinese capital that is operated by China's leading drug maker Tong Ren Tang.After arriving in Beijing by train on Tuesday, Kim met Xi for an hour long closed-door summit, details of which have yet to be disclosed, followed by a welcoming banquet.Kim's trip to China, the fourth of its kind since he took office in late 2011, comes amid speculation that a second summit between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump is imminent.