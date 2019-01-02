US Makes No Comment on Kim Jong-un's China Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wraps up his four-day trip to China, Washington has remained silent about the surprise visit. With talks reportedly under way for the second U.S.-North Korea summit, analysts are questioning the reasons behind Kim’s trip.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: This week’s surprise visit to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has yet to evoke a response from Washington.Experts say, rather than expressing any signs of unease, the U.S. is taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the envisioned second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim.The U.S. State Department declined to make a comment on Kim’s latest China visit, saying that comments are limited to essential matters related with national security.But the Washington Post took note of the timing of the visit.The U.S. daily quoted analysts as saying that Kim is not feeling confident about his potential upcoming summit with Trump and so is trying to court Xi, with the aim to show that even if the U.S. does not cooperate and economic sanctions remain, North Korea can still do well with China’s supportMeanwhile, the report said that Xi could be hoping that reminding Trump that he can be helpful when it comes to dealing with North Korea could be a way for China to broker a better trade.Regardless of Kim and Xi’s motives, sources say that the U.S. and North Korea appear to be continuing their "back-channel" talks to arrange the second Washington-Pyongyang summit.The White House reportedly sent scouting teams recently to Bangkok, Hanoi and Hawaii to search for a venue for the summit, with Hanoi in Vietnam considered a strong candidate due to its proximity and the North Korean embassy stationed there.South Korea’s stance regarding Kim’s fourth visit to China is hopeful. Both the foreign and unification ministries said they hope the trip will be conducive to the denuclearization and establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.