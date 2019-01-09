Kim Jong-un on Way Back to Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After holding meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has left Beijing and is now headed for Pyongyang aboard his special train. Kim is expected to have coordinated strategies with Xi ahead of his envisioned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping for about an hour on Tuesday.After their fourth summit, Xi hosted a banquet for Kim which lasted for more than four hours. Tuesday is believed to be Kim’s 35th birthday.On Wednesday, Kim and Xi are believed to have met again for a luncheon at a hotel in Beijing.Kim and Xi are expected to have coordinated their strategies before the North Korean leader holds a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.However, North Korean and Chinese state media did not reveal details of the summit.When Kim visited China in March of last year, the two sides revealed their discussions after the North Korean leader's train crossed the Sino-North Korea border back to Pyongyang.Kim is now on his special train. Sources have suggested that he might stop at the Chinese eastern coastal city of Tianjin to check out industrial facilities there.South Korea's top envoy in Washington said Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea appear to be continuing "back-channel" talks to arrange a second summit between Trump and Kim.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.