Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 1.95%

South Korean stocks were up Wednesday on news that the U.S. and China have made progress toward resolving their ongoing trade dispute.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 39-point-44 points, or one-point-95 percent, on Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-64-point-71.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eleven-point-25 points, or one-point-68 percent, to close at 679-point-74.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-122-point-one won.