Moon Asks New Chief of Staff to Help Craft Industrial Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has asked his new chief of staff Noh Young-min to play a large role in drafting industrial policies using his experience in the field.Moon made the remark in a meeting with new senior members of the top office on Tuesday afternoon, including Noh, a former lawmaker who served as the head of the parliament’s industry and trade-related standing committee.The president also asked Noh to meet with business leaders but emphasized such meetings should be held in a transparent manner.In response, Noh vowed his efforts to craft successful industrial policies, noting foundation for at least two or three industrial policies should be built under the Moon administration so they would be its signature policies.He then briefed the president on current situations regarding semiconductor, car and bioengineering industries.