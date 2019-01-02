Weekly Rally on Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Marks 27th Anniversary

Photo : KBS

A weekly civic rally urging Japan to give formally apologize and compensate Korean victims of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War Two marked its 27th anniversary on Wednesday.During the one-thousand-369th protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, civic groups called on Tokyo to acknowledge its war crimes and fulfill its legal responsibilities.The first Wednesday rally was organized by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan on January eighth, 1992, on the occasion of then-Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa's visit to Seoul.Korea's sexual slavery now-elderly victims often participate in the weekly rally, but they could not attend on Wednesday due to health problems.Some 200-thousand women, mostly Koreans, are estimated to have been forced into sexual slavery at front-line Japanese military brothels during the war. Only 25 registered Korean victims remain.