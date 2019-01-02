Ruling Bloc to Hold 1st High-Level Meeting on Jan. 21

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party, the government and the presidential office plan to hold their first trilateral high-level meeting of the year on January 21st.The ruling bloc is expected to focus the meeting on sharing visions in running state affairs and discussing how to pass pending bills in February’s extraordinary parliamentary session.Other possible agendas include policies for small business owners hit by substantial minimum wage hikes, and job creation schemes for low-income earners.An official of the ruling Democratic Party expected policies related with public livelihoods will be a top agenda as the meeting takes place ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.