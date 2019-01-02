Ex-Pres. Park Refuses to Cooperate with Investigators

Photo : KBS News

Former President Park Geun-hye has refused to answer prosecutors' questions over allegations that she made illicit deals with judiciary officials while in office.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday sent a team of investigators to the Seoul Detention Center where Park is incarcerated.Park refused to cooperate with the investigators, who are seeking information regarding a judicial power abuse scandal.The prosecution said it will not make additional attempts to question the impeached president as it is confident it can gather sufficient evidence without her statements.Park is alleged to have attempted to intervene in an indemnity suit filed by victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonial period. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae is also accused of delaying the suit in an attempt to seek the president's help in establishing a separate court of appeals.