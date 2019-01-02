Tokyo to Call for Discussions with Seoul over Court Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo will ask Seoul to discuss a South Korean court decision that permits assets be seized from a Japanese firm implicated in wartime forced labor.In a media briefing on Wednesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga expressed regret over the court’s decision, saying Japan takes the move seriously.He said Tokyo will call for discussions with Seoul based on a 1965 bilateral pact that addressed many issues from the Japanese colonial period.It will be the first time Japan has requested discussions with Seoul over the 1965 deal. Tokyo has not accepted similar requests from Seoul.Japanese public broadcaster NHK said if the issue is not resolved through discussions, Tokyo will consider taking the issue to the International Court of Justice.