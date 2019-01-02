S. Korea Tied for World's 2nd Most Powerful Passport

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows South Koreans can travel to 189 countries without securing a visa first.According to the latest Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday by advisory firm Henley & Partners, South Korea ticked up to tie with Singapore for the world's second most powerful passport.It said South Korea has visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 189 countries, one more country from last year’s survey, thanks to India’s decision to provide visa-on-arrival services to South Korean travelers in October.Japan topped the list for the second year in a row with access to 190 countries. France and Germany tied at third with 188 countries.