New Chief of Staff Stresses Hard Work, Communication, Discipline

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s new chief of staff has urged his employees to work hard, actively communicate and demonstrate self-discipline.In a letter sent on Wednesday to members of the Office of Presidential Chief of Staff, Noh Young-min spoke positively about the top office’s performance over the past 20 months since Moon took office.Noh highlighted efforts to bring peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula and to build an innovative and inclusive nation as particularly positive accomplishments.He called on presidential officials to listen to the public and thoroughly prepare for challenges that lie ahead.