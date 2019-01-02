Suspicious Packages Sent to S. Korean, Other Foreign Consulates in Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

Suspicious packages have reportedly been delivered to foreign consulates and embassies in Australia, including the South Korean consulate in Melbourne.According to multiple media outlets, at least a dozen consulates and seven embassies in Melbourne and Canberra received suspicious mail on Wednesday. Some were evacuated as a safety precaution.Australian police reportedly collected all the questionable mail items, and are investigating who delivered them and how. So far, no casualties have been reported.