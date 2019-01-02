Public Firms to Hire 23,000 Regular Employees in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

Public companies plan to hire more regular employees this year than last year to help improve the country’s tough job market.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Wednesday a total of 23-thousand-284 entry-level regular positions will become available at public organizations this year, which is 400 more than last year.The corporations are expected to hire at least ten percent more high school graduates than last year at two-thousand-200 thanks to the implementation of an employment quota system.State-owned rail operator KORAIL has the largest recruitment plan at one-thousand-855 jobs, followed by Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) at one-thousand-547 posts and Chungnam National University Hospital at one-thousand-428.