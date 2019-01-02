Moon Set to Hold New Year's Press Conference Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to hold a New Year's press conference on Thursday to explain the government's key policies for 2019.The press conference will be held at the presidential office from 10 a.m., starting with a 20-minute address by the president, followed by a question-and-answer session with some 200 local and foreign journalists.With the theme of the press conference being "economy" and "social safety net," the president is expected to present specific policies to achieve his visions of building an innovative and inclusive country.It will be Moon's second New Year’s press conference since he took office in May 2017 and his third press conference to be broadcast live on television.