Prosecution Demands 4-Years in Prison for Ex-governor on Sexual Abuse Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

In an appeals trial Wednesday, the prosecution sought a four-year prison term for former South Chungcheong Governor An Hee-jung on charges of sexual abuse.The prosecution made the demand during the final hearing at the Seoul High Court, saying that the former governor abused his power and status to sexually harass and assault his secretary.The prosecution sought the same sentence for An in the lower court, which found him not guilty in August last year, citing lack of sufficient evidence to prove An used his position to have sexual relations with the plaintiff against her will.An, once considered a potential presidential candidate of the liberal bloc, was indicted last April on charges of having sexually abusing his secretary multiple times between August 2017 and early last year.The high court will hand down its verdict on February first.