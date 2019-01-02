Special Train Carrying Kim Jong-un Returns after China Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

A special train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly passed through the Chinese border city of Dandong and back into North Korea early Thursday, wrapping up Kim’s four-day trip to China.The train, which departed Beijing Station on Wednesday afternoon, is said to have passed Dandong Station at around 4 a.m. and passed over a bridge on the Yalu River, which forms the border between China and North Korea, between 5 a.m to 6 a.m.Roads around Dandong Station were closed off and hotels near the bridge did not accept guests from Wednesday afternoon. Chinese police also blocked foreign journalists from accessing the area.On Tuesday, Kim held his fourth summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, followed by a welcoming banquet. The pair also met for a luncheon on Wednesday.