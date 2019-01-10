CCTV: Kim Jong-un Reaffirms Commitment to Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of North Korea and China have reaffirmed their positions on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and expressed hope for positive results from the second U.S.-North Korea summit.Chinese state media on Thursday issued reports on the outcome of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Kim's fourth trip to China.Kim and Xi held two days of meetings in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday during Kim's four-day trip, which came ahead of the imminent summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.Covering Kim's surprise trip as a top story, China's CCTV said that the two leaders reached an important consensus regarding the North's denuclearization and agreed to seek a political resolution of peninsula issues.In the meetings with Kim, Xi reportedly said China supports Pyongyang and Washington holding summits and achieving results through dialogue.Xi expressed hope that North Korea and the United States will meet halfway, adding China stands ready to play a "positive and constructive role" to maintain peace and stability and to achieve denuclearization on the peninsula.The North Korean leader reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearization of the peninsula and to resolving issues through dialogue and consultation.Kim also vowed efforts to produce good results from his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that will be welcomed by the international community.