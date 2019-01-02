International KCNA: Xi Accepts Kim's Invitation to Visit N. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit his country, which Xi agreed to.



The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that Kim extended the invitation during his four-day trip to China this week.



The report said during the summit talks in Beijing, the two leaders held in-depth discussions regarding Korean Peninsula issues and the negotiation process for the denuclearization of the peninsula.



Kim reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearization of the peninsula and fulfilling the agreement made in his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore. He also said North Korea remains unchanged in its position to seek a peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue.



The KCNA said Kim also discussed obstacles and concerns regarding relations between North Korea and the U.S. and the denuclearization talks.



The report said Kim and Xi agreed to maintain their positions to seek a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue in a manner that complies with the interests of relevant parties and the international community by properly managing the peninsula situation at this critical juncture.