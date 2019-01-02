Moon Lays out Plans for 2019 in News Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed his commitment to improving the nation's wealth distribution.Moon on Thursday held a news conference at the top office, laying out his plans for the year 2019.Moon said that his focus this year is on making sure the effects of his inclusive growth strategy are felt by the people.While pledging to prove the success of his economic policies, Moon said the nation's conglomerates and small- and medium-sized businesses will all grow together under his policy assistance.He also said that the government will invest one-point-five trillion won in data, artificial intelligence and hydrogen-based automotive industries.