Trial of Gyeonggi Governor to Begin Thursday

The trial is set to begin for Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, who is indicted on charges of abuse of power and election law violations.The first hearing will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Suwon District Court's branch in Seongnam.Prosecutors indicted Lee last month without physical detention on charges of power abuse and election law violations.The governor is accused of using his position as Seongnam City mayor to have city officials forcibly commit his older brother into a mental institution in April 2012.He is suspected of violating the Public Official Election Act during his campaign for governor by falsely denying the allegations about his brother.He's also accused of lying about a fine he was ordered to pay for misrepresenting himself as a prosecutor during the local elections this year and releasing false information about a development project during his time as mayor.