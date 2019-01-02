Moon Urges N. Korea to Take Denuke Steps for Sanctions Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says relief of international sanctions on North Korea will follow the pace of Pyongyang's denuclearization process.During his New Year's press conference on Thursday, Moon said the North will need to take more decisive and practical denuclearization steps before the easing of sanctions.He also said the U.S. will have to prepare corresponding measures to accelerate the denuclearization process and overcoming years of mistrust will be the focus of the anticipated second U.S.-North Korea summit.Moon said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has clearly stated in meetings with the leaders of regional powers, including himself, that his understanding of complete denuclearization is no different from what is expected from the international community.Noting China's positive role in the Korean Peninsula's denuclearizating and peace regime establishment process, Moon said he considers Kim's trip to Beijing this week as a sign that the second U.S.-North Korea summit is imminent.As for Kim's visit to Seoul, Moon said he expects talks with Pyongyang to arrange Kim's visit to proceed following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.