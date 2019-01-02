Moon: Creating Enough Jobs for People Feel Job Growth Key Task

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says one of the government's key tasks in 2019 will be creating enough jobs so that people can actually feel job growth in their daily lives.During Thursday's New Year's press conference, Moon said having labeled his administration as a "job creating government" upon inauguration, the nation's dismal employment indicators last year are the most painful aspect of his first two years in office.While acknowledging the government-led minimum wage hike may have had some effect on low employment at small enterprises and of the self-employed, Moon said a bigger part of the problem comes from years of slump in the country's manufacturing sector.Along with state support for small businesses affected by the wage hike, Moon highlighted his government's push to innovate the traditional manufacturing sector to enhance competitiveness and to provide a new growth engine through start-ups.Moon also urged the country's labor unions that oppose revisions to slow down the implementations of wage hike and shortened workweek to have open minds about the need to improve working conditions without weakening the economy.