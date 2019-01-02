Kim Jong-un Reaffirms Commitment to Denuclearization, Invites Xi to Visit N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A special train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un passed through the Chinese border city of Dandong and back into North Korea early on Thursday, wrapping up Kim’s four-day trip to China. During Kim's fourth summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders reportedly reached an important consensus regarding the North's denuclearization and agreed to seek a political resolution of peninsula issues.Hong Suhryung has the details.Report: Kim and Xi held two days of meetings in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday during which the two leaders are reported to have reaffirmed their positions on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and expressed hope for positive results from the second U.S.-North Korea summit.During his fourth meeting with Kim, Xi reportedly said China supports Pyongyang and Washington holding summits and achieving results through dialogue.Xi expressed hope that North Korea and the United States will meet halfway, adding that China stands ready to play a "positive and constructive role" to maintain peace and stability and to achieve denuclearization on the peninsula.The North Korean leader reportedly vowed efforts to produce good results from his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that will be welcomed by the international community.Kim also offered an invitation to Xi to visit his country, which Xi accepted.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim extended the invitation during his four-day trip, before he returned to the North on his special train early Thursday morning.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.