Moon Addresses Recent Whistle-Blowing During Press Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in addressed recent cases of whistle-blowing head-on during Thursday's New Year's press conference.Asked about Kim Tae-woo, a former special inspector of the presidential office who has accused the administration of conducting illegal surveillance of private citizens, Moon said the focus of the controversy should be whether Kim overstepped his boundaries.Moon said the inspection team's job is to inspect the president, his or her family, aides, and high-ranking officials for abuse of authority, adding the current team has done a good job of ensuring such irregularities have not taken place under the current administration.As for Shin Jae-min, a former finance ministry junior official who claimed the top office forced the issuance of deficit-covering bonds despite opposition from the ministry, Moon said Shin likely made decisions from a narrow view of the world.The president said policy-making involves a much more complex process and while lower-ranking officials are welcome to express their opinions, it is the minister that has authority to make the ministry's final decisions.