Domestic Porn Site Operator Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

A co-founder of what was one of the nation’s largest pornographic Web sites, Soranet, has been sentenced to four years in prison.



Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday sentenced the 46-year-old woman, identified only by her surname Song, to four years in prison for aiding and abetting the production and distribution of obscene materials.



The court also ordered her to undergo 80 hours of sexual violence treatment and forfeiture of one-point-four billion won.



Song, along with her husband and another married couple, was suspected of having operated the file-sharing site, whose server was located abroad, from September 1999 to March 2016.



Before being shutdown following a public outcry, the site had tens of thousands of illegal porn videos, including spycam porn that showed women secretly filmed at public locations.



The four suspects fled the country after police launched an investigation into Soranet in 2015 and arrested two of the six main operators.



Song returned to South Korea last June when the foreign ministry invalidated her passport. She was detained after undergoing a police investigation.



Throughout her trial, Song maintained that it was her husband and the other couple who had run Soranet and that she was just an ordinary housewife who knew nothing about the site.



Her husband and the other two suspects are believed to still be abroad.