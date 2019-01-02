Moon: Japan Should Take Humble Approach Toward Post-Colonization Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on Japan to take a humble approach toward issues that remain unsettled from Japan's colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula in the early 20th century.During Thursday's New Year's press conference, Moon said despite South Korea and Japan having normalized diplomatic relations with their 1965 bilateral treaty, some issues remain unresolved.The president's remarks come a day after Tokyo called for discussions with Seoul over a South Korean court's decision that approved the seizure of assets from a Japanese firm implicated in wartime forced labor.Moon said it is not prudent of politicians in Japan to politicize the issue, adding that the Japanese government should respect the decision by South Korea's judiciary.He then said Seoul and Tokyo should put their heads together to help the victims heal their wounds and seek ways to move forward in their future-oriented relations.