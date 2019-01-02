International Leaders of N. Korea, China Reaffirm Denuclearization Commitment

The leaders of North Korea and China have reaffirmed their commitment toward denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and pinned hopes for progress in the anticipated second U.S.-North Korea summit.



Chinese state media on Thursday issued reports on the outcome of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Kim's fourth trip to China earlier this week.



Kim and Xi held two days of meetings in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday, which came ahead of the imminent summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.



While Kim vowed to bring results from his meeting with Trump, Xi expressed his strong support and stressed that China is ready to play a "positive" and "constructive" role in the denuclearization and peace-building process.



The North's state media said Kim mentioned difficulties and concerns in his country's negotiating process with the U.S., indicating the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing impasse.



The two leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral relations to mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.



Kim and Xi agreed to expand their high-level exchanges and reinforce strategic dialogue, while Xi accepted Kim's invitation to visit North Korea in the future.



Kim also expressed hope for more opportunities to tour China in the future to learn from the country's development experience.