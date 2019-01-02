Seoul Court Finds 6 BMW Korea Officials Guilty of Exhaust Emission Manipulation

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Thursday sentenced six incumbent and former officials of the local unit of German automaker BMW to eight to ten months in prison for their involvement in falsifying documents on exhaust emissions.The Seoul Central District Court handed actual prison time to three of the defendants, who were found guilty of having forged documents on exhaust emissions since 2011. The other three received suspended sentences.The court said their actions not only undermined the government's ongoing efforts to improve the country's worsening air quality but also caused BMW Korea to lose public trust by misleading consumers.The carmaker sold 29-thousand units in the local market with certifications based on the forged documents.The court also ordered BMW Korea to pay a fine of 14-point-five billion won for violating South Korea's customs laws.