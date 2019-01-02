Economy KOSPI Steady at 2,063.28

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) remained steady, dropping just one-point-43 points, or point-07 percent, on Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-63-point-28.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining three-point-60 points, or point-53 percent, to close at 683-point-34.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-three won.