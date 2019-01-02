Politics Rival Parties Give Mixed Responses to Moon's Press Conference

Rival parties gave mixed responses to President Moon Jae-in's New Year's press conference on Thursday.



The ruling Democratic Party praised the Moon government's will to focus on boosting the economy and improving the people's livelihoods this year, saying it shares the president's assessment of the increasing polarization of wealth and inequality.



The ruling party said the increasing polarization is why there is a pressing need to shift the government's economic policy line toward the promotion of the people-centered and fair economy and innovative growth.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor Bareunmirae Party criticized Moon for standing by his plan to maintain his economic policies.



The LKP said the press conference was far from reflective of public sentiment and that it only consisted of the president's self-righteous pledges to maintain the income-led growth strategy and policies that need massive amounts of taxpayers' money.



The Bareunmirae Party said that though people wanted Moon to reflect on his policy lapses, the president focused on praising his own accomplishments.