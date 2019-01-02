Gov't Plans Special Amnesty to Mark Centennial of Independence Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is pushing to grant minor offenders special pardons on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement that took place during the Japanese colonial era.The Justice Ministry is known to have begun related steps by asking prosecutors' offices to submit a list of possible candidates for the large scale amnesty.Many on the list are believed to be protesters who were involved in various rallies over the years such as against the deployment of a U.S. missile defense shield or the construction of a Navy base on Jeju Island or relating to the Sewol ferry incident.The government may also likely pardon a large number of people serving time for minor economic offenses or violating traffic rules.However, those convicted of corruption, including public officials, are not expected to be included.One of President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges was to restrict pardons for people convicted of crimes such as bribery, breach of trust or embezzlement as part of efforts to reform society.