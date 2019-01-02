N. Korea Ranks Last in Democracy Index

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea placed dead last in a world democracy report issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit(EIU) , the analysis agency of the British weekly magazine The Economist.The North ranked 167th out of 167 countries surveyed in the EIU's Democracy Index 2018 with a score of one-point-08.The index has four categories: full democracy, flawed democracy, hybrid regime and authoritarian regime. Countries scoring above eight-point-01 represent full democracies while those scoring under four points are authoritarian regimes.South Korea scored eight points ranking 21st and the United States seven-point-96 at 25th, both falling in the flawed democracy group.Radio Free Asia reports that North Korea has ranked last every year since the Economist Intelligence Unit began releasing the index in 2006.