Kang to Visit Brunei for Foreign Ministers' Talks

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit Brunei this week to meet with her counterpart from the Southeast Asian country.Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told a regular media briefing on Thursday that Ministers Kang and Erywan Yusof will hold talks at the Brunei Foreign Ministry on Saturday morning.Later in the day, she will pay a visit to the Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, at his official residence.Noh emphasized that this year is the 35th since the two countries established diplomatic ties and also marks the 30th anniversary of a dialogue partnership between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).He expected the foreign ministers’ meeting will build momentum to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and discuss measures to develop South Korea-ASEAN relations.