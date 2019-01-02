Sports Committee Announces Measures to Curb Sexual Violence

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top sports committee has announced measures to eradicate deep-rooted problems in the country’s sports industry following the recent revelation of alleged sexual assault against Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee by her coach.On Thursday, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee issued an apology in the name of its president Lee Kee-heung and announced a set of measures to combat the issue.A special probe team has been formed and is conducting onsite inspections at national sports training centers in Seoul and Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. It will focus on investigating sexual violence, privatization of organizations, embezzlement, match fixing and unfair refereeing.More female officials will be staffed at these centers to help identify and proactively prevent human rights violations perpetrated against female athletes.Security cameras and emergency alarms will also be installed at locker rooms at the two national training centers.