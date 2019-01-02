Biz Community Positively Assess Moon's News Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's business community has positively assessed President Moon Jae-in's New Year's news conference, saying it will cooperate with the government’s drive to increase corporate investment.The Korea Employers Federation(KEF) said on Thursday that it welcomes the president’s keen understanding of the current economic circumstances as well as his will to reinvigorate the economy.The federation said it expects the government will help cultivate new industries and services through continuous deregulation, and secure more growth engines for the nation.It also asked for the government's consideration and support as corporations look to expand investment and create quality jobs at a time when they are challenged by the burdens of reduced working hours and minimum wage increases.