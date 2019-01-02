Foreign Media Report on Moon's Remarks on N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign media outlets have swiftly reported on President Moon Jae-in’s New Year press conference with a focus on his messages to Pyongyang and Washington on their denuclearization negotiation.Noting that Moon called for concessions from both parties, Germany’s DPA said Moon urged North Korea to take more active measures towards denuclearization while calling on the U.S. to consider corresponding measures.AFP also shed light on Moon’s remarks that the lifting of international sanctions on the North will follow the pace of Pyongyang's denuclearization, thus the North needs to take more decisive and practical steps toward that end.It also stressed Moon’s call for corresponding measures from the U.S. as a way of accelerating the denuclearization process.The AP treated significantly Moon’s remarks that he will make efforts to ease sanctions on the North in order to resume the two stalled inter-Korean projects: the joint Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tourism project.