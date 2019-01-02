China to Resume Direct Flight Linking Yanji and Pyongyang

Chinese authorities are taking steps to resume a direct flight to North Korea after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up his fourth visit to China on Thursday.
A media outlet run by the Jilin Province reported Thursday that a route linking Yanji and Pyongyang would be revived later this year. Yanji, a city in the east of the province, is the seat of the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture.
The route was first established in 2012, but was suspended four years later due to a decline in the number of passengers.
Under China's plan, North Korea's state-run Air Koryo will fly the route three times per week between May and October this year, and three or four times weekly from next year.