China to Resume Direct Flight Linking Yanji and Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese authorities are taking steps to resume a direct flight to North Korea after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up his fourth visit to China on Thursday.A media outlet run by the Jilin Province reported Thursday that a route linking Yanji and Pyongyang would be revived later this year. Yanji, a city in the east of the province, is the seat of the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture.The route was first established in 2012, but was suspended four years later due to a decline in the number of passengers.Under China's plan, North Korea's state-run Air Koryo will fly the route three times per week between May and October this year, and three or four times weekly from next year.