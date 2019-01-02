Workers at SMEs Earn 68.6% of Counterparts at Conglomerates

Photo : YONHAP News

The average salary of employees in small and mid-sized enterprises(SMEs) still accounts for about two-thirds of what their counterparts in large companies earn annually.According to the Korea Federation of SMEs on Thursday, a SME worker earned an average of three-million-351-thousand won in 2017, or 68-point-six percent of the average five-million-145-thousand won paid to an employee at a large-sized company.Their disparity, however, does mark an improvement from figures in 2016, when SME workers earned only 62-point-nine percent of their big company counterparts.The respective figures stood at 64-point-one in both 2012 and 2013, before falling slightly to 62-point-three percent in 2014 and 62 percent in 2015.