Opposition Party Proposes Independent Probe on Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has proposed a bill seeking an independent counsel to investigate a pair of charges recently raised which accuse the presidential office of irregularities.The bill aims to launch an independent counsel to probe accusations raised by Kim Tae-woo, a former special inspector of the presidential office who has accused the top office of conducting illegal surveillance of private citizens.It also wants to inspect allegations by Shin Jae-min, a former Finance Ministry junior official who claimed the top office forced the issuance of deficit-covering bonds despite opposition from the ministry.LKP lawmaker Kim Do-eup, who submitted the bill to the National Assembly on Thursday, said it covers how to choose an independent counsel and for how long the investigation will last and extend.All of the LKP lawmakers coproposed the bill, but no lawmakers from other parties joined the motion.