Unified Korean Handball Team Loses to Germany in World Championship

Photo : YONHAP News

The unified Korean men's handball team lost to Germany 19-30 in its historic world championship debut on Thursday.Team Korea fell to the world number one Germany in its first Group A match at the International Handball Federation World Men's Handball Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.The game marks the first international appearance by a joint Korean handball team, men's or women's. South Korea’s men’s team is ranked 19th while North Korea isn't ranked.The unified team of 16 South Koreans and four North Koreans, coached by South Korea's Cho Young-shin, began training together in Berlin on December 22nd last year.Team Korea will take on Russia for its second Group A match on Saturday.