Prosecution to Decide Disciplinary Action on Ex-Inspector

Photo : YONHAP News

The disciplinary committee of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office is expected to decide on Friday on a penalty for a former special inspector at the presidential office who is accused of leaking confidential information.Kim Tae-woo, a prosecution investigator who had been dispatched to work on a special inspection team at the top office, was sent back to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in November last year for alleged misconduct.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office's Inspection Headquarters had investigated a series of allegations linked to Kim last month and requested the committee take disciplinary action as severe as dismissing him.Kim is accused of breaching his confidentiality obligation as a special inspector of the presidential office by leaking to local media outlets classified information that he collected while working there.He is also suspected to have received inappropriate favors in breach of the anti-graft law as well as interfered in a police probe into a bribery case involving an acquaintance of his.