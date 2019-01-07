Fishing Boat Capsized Near Yokji Island, 12 Rescued, 2 Missing

Photo : YONHAP News

Two people are missing after a fishing boat capsized off South Gyeongsang Province on Friday morningTwelve people were rescued after the nine-point-seven-ton boat capsized in waters some 80 kilometers south of Yokji Island in Tongyeong at around 5 a.m.The regional Coast Guard responded to a report from a ship passing the area and sent a rescue team. Three of the rescued, including the captain, were reported to be unconscious and were transported to a hospital in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.The number of people on board the capsized boat is presumed to be 14. The coast guard is searching for the two people still unaccounted for.