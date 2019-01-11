Former Supreme Court Chief Appears for Questioning in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae appeared for questioning on Friday over his alleged role in a power abuse scandal involving former top court officials.Ahead of prosecutorial questioning, Yang spoke to reporters in front of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 9 a.m.The former chief justice said that he feels sorry for causing great concern to the people over things that happened at the top court during his term, adding he should take all the responsibility.However, Yang claimed that he and other fellow justices never acted against the law while performing their duties.After the news conference, Yang headed in for his grilling, making him the first former head of the Supreme Court to ever face prosecutorial questioning as a criminal suspect.The 71-year-old former judge led the top court beginning in 2011 and retired in September 2017. The former chief justice is suspected of having sought to use sensitive high-profile trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the Park Geun-hye administration to realize his plan to establish a separate court of appeals.