FineTek Labor Union Reaches Deal with Management

The labor union and the management of FineTek, a local textile company, reached a labor deal on Friday, ending a sit-in on top of a smokestack at a power plant which lasted for over a year.The two unionized workers of FineTek had been waging the protest atop the 75-meter smokestack at a combined heat and power plant in northwest Seoul for about 14 months, calling on the management to keep its promise on job security.A group which has worked to resolve the dispute said the labor union and the management engaged in the sixth round of negotiations on Thursday morning and finally reached the deal at 7:20 a.m. Friday.The deal came 426 days after the two workers launched the sit-in and six days after they went on a hunger strike.