Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea's Top Diplomat Doesn't Rule out Surprise Announcement on US-N. Korea Summit

Write: 2019-01-11 10:37:27Update: 2019-01-11 13:39:51

S. Korea's Top Diplomat Doesn't Rule out Surprise Announcement on US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that she is not ruling out the possibility of a surprise announcement on the much-anticipated summit between North Korea and the U.S.

Kang made the remarks in a pre-released script for a lecture hosted by the ruling Democratic Party's special panel on denuclearization.

She said South Korea needs to have close communication and consultations with relevant countries ahead of a series of major diplomatic events, including the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim's possible trip to Seoul. 

The minister stressed that Washington and Pyongyang need to hold follow-up talks swiftly to keep the dialogue momentum.
List

Editor's Pick