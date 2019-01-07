'Burning' Wins Best Foreign Language Film Award in France

Photo : KBS News

South Korean director Lee Chang-dong's sixth feature "Burning" won the Best Foreign Language Film Award from the Club Media Cine earlier this week.Pine House Film, the production company of the film, said Friday that the mystery drama received the French award on Wednesday.Adapted from Japanese author Haruki Murakami's short story "Barn Burning," the film features a fraught love triangle between Jong-su played by actor Yoo Ah-in, Hae-mi portrayed by newcomer Jeon Jong-seo and Ben played by Korean-American actor Steven Yeun."Burning," which has already won the Critics' Prize at the Cannes Film Festival last May, was recently shortlisted for the best foreign-language film category by the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.The final list of nominations for the February 24th award ceremony is set to be announced on January 22nd.