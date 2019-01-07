Korea Gallup: Moon's Approval Rating Rebounds to 48%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has made a rebound with positive assessments once again outnumbering negative ones.Korea Gallup's survey of one-thousand-two adults between Tuesday and Thursday shows 48 percent of respondents positively assessed Moon's performance, up three percentage points from the most recent poll by the same pollster three weeks earlier.Negative responses fell two percentage points to 44 percent, which means the positives returned to outnumbering the negatives after the tables were turned for the first time since Moon took office in May 2017.A quarter of Moon's supporters cited improved inter-Korean relations as their reason, while nearly half of those who gave negative assessments cited the government's insufficiencies in resolving the country's economic and livelihood issues.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.