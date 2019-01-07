Supporters, Critics of Ex-Chief Justice Yang Stage Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters and critics of the prosecution's investigation into the judicial power abuse scandal gathered in front of the prosecutors' office on Friday as former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae appeared for questioning.Labor and civic groups including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy held a press conference in front of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to call for Yang's arrest and punishment.They said the prosecution's probe has confirmed that Yang had interfered in politically-sensitive trials to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for his appeals court plan and drew up a blacklist of judges who opposed him.On the opposite side of the prosecution building, conservative groups including Turn Right denounced the prosecution's probe, expressing their support for the former chief justice.A minor scuffle between the groups was reported.